Tensions can flare during court proceedings, especially when a person is facing many years behind bars. And while we’ve seen videos of tears, pleading and even folks passing out, what took place on January 3rd in Illinois may be one of the most shocking examples of real courtroom drama to date.
The chaotic scene took place during a sentencing hearing in Cook County. Unhappy with the judges decision, camera footage shows the man leaping over the bench and viciously attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus.
RELATED: ‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
RELATED: UFC Fighter Says Match Was Rigged Because He’s A Trump Supporter
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Hit With TWO MORE Felony Charges
Check out the video below. Warning: The content is graphic.
Judge Dread: Felon LEAPS Over Bench In Vicious Courtroom Attack [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Trials, Triumph and Sisterhood: Oprah, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks Give The Color Purple Exclusive
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Dr. Eddie Long, Jr Talks New Book 'Son of a Bishop'
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
7 Must-Watch Black Holiday Films This Season
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023