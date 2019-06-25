Gene Moore Debuts Music Video For “Won’t Be Moved”, Co-Written By BJ The Chicago Kid 

Gene Moore reached back to his country roots in a new music video for his new single, “Won’t Be Moved,” a song in which he wrote with BJ The Chicago Kid.

With long windy roads, jeans and boots, signs of chivalry, a pickup truck, jukebox and more, Moore is pictured journeying through an old town proclaiming his strong stance in life and how the power of faith plays a part.

Outside of the obvious vocal talent on the track, one might appreciate how the gospel singer paid homage to both the old school and new school with hiphop soul and a nostalgic visual. The combination created the perfect summertime vibe.

Watch:

