CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Gene Moore Debuts Music Video For “Won’t Be Moved”, Co-Written By BJ The Chicago Kid 

Gene Moore

Source: Motown Gospel / Motown Gospel

Gene Moore reached back to his country roots in a new music video for his new single, “Won’t Be Moved,” a song in which he wrote with BJ The Chicago Kid.

With long windy roads, jeans and boots, signs of chivalry, a pickup truck, jukebox and more, Moore is pictured journeying through an old town proclaiming his strong stance in life and how the power of faith plays a part. 

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Outside of the obvious vocal talent on the track, one might appreciate how the gospel singer paid homage to both the old school and new school with hiphop soul and a nostalgic visual. The combination created the perfect summertime vibe. 

Watch:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

BJ The Chicago Kid , gene moore

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close