The Power Of Commitment | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley's principle to win BIG today is "The Power Of Commitment"

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Are you ready for a comeback? Are you ready to make this an incredible year? One of the keys to making this year better than last year is to make up your mind. What? That’s right. Make up your mind. There is nothing more powerful than a made-up mind. The problem is that most people do not make up their minds nor make a serious commitment to their goals. They think about them, but don’t commit. I love the by Gerda. That said, until one is committed, there’s hesitancy, the chance to draw back, always ineffectiveness. Yet the moment the minute one definitely commits oneself, then Providence, the hand of God moves also.

All manner of things occurred that would not regularly have occurred. Boldness has magic and genius, and it begin it now.

if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.