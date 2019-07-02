15 Year Old Coco Gauff Defeats Venus Williams at Wimbledon #BlackGirlMagic

On Monday, July 1, 2019, Cori “Coco” Gauff made a name for herself, after defeating the five-time champion, Venus Williams in Wimbledon. Coco was the youngest participant in the competition and is now the “12th youngest overall to play in the Wimbledon main draw since Laura Robson in 2009, but the youngest to come through qualifying.”

Additionally, according to Hollywoodunlocked the victor stated, “this is the first time I ever cried after winning a match… I never thought this would happen. I don’t know how to explain it. I’m literally living my dream. Not many people get to say that.” The feeling of beating your idol is unimaginable, especially being that you worked your whole life to get on the court with her let alone beat her.

Coco, you have made an example of yourself and your community. Keep doing the d*mn thing! #BlackGirlMagic

