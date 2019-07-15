Boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker was killed Sunday night after being hit by a car in Virginia Beach.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
According to WTKR, News 3 the Norfolk native was hit near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
A four-weight world champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Whitaker achieved worldwide recognition. After retiring from the ring, he found success as a boxing trainer.
Whitaker was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006.
SEE ALSO: Family Of Woman Killed In Walgreens Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit
He was 55 years old.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Erica Campbell To Release Her Book “More Than Pretty” In September
- Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole Thing Was Eye-Opening, Painful, Sad, Disappointing And Heartbreaking” [VIDEO]
- Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket
Boxing Legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker Killed By Motorist In Virginia Beach was originally published on kissrichmond.com