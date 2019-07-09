Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole Thing Was Eye-Opening, Painful, Sad, Disappointing And Heartbreaking” [VIDEO]

Actress Keke Palmer recently delved into her thoughts regarding her former mentor R. Kelly and the sexual assault allegations that have shrouded his legacy over 20 years.

During Sunday’s taping of Watch What Happens, the Scream: Resurrection star got candid after a caller asked her to share her thoughts regarding everything that came to the surface after the airing of Lifetimes’ docu-series Surviving R. Kelly.

“The whole thing was eye-opening, painful, sad, disappointing and heartbreaking,” Palmer said.

Host Andy Cohen then asked Palmer if she was surprised about what was revealed in the documentary.

“Yes, because that’s not the side I knew,” she continued. “That’s not the person that I worked with. That’s not the experience I had. So, just imagine if you’re having a great experience with someone and then you’re hearing all this stuff it’s like, ‘Why didn’t you show them what you showed me?’ That’s the feeling I had.”

“I hated talking about it because I felt like, man, you were a friend to me but then I’m seeing you as a foe to others and I’m hurt for them,” she continued. “How do I feel about it? How do I put myself in this position now? It was very sad. I think that anybody that loved him as a person probably feels that way. That’s not something you want to hear about somebody that you cared for.”

Sunday’s appearance was the second time Palmer publicly spoke on the allegations revealed in the docu-series. After the series aired, Palmer took to Instagram to express the hurt and sadness she felt knowing that so many victims had come to forward to share their stories of abuse.

“Just finished Surviving R. Kelly and I have spent the last hour crying. As a student of R. Kellly’s for the time I was and having been around his light and understanding he obstacles he overcame as a child to actually be birthed into the musical genius he is today…All to put others through the same darkness he was running from is the most disheartening to accept,” KeKe wrote.

“I will stand by my sisters because that’s simply what’s right and what I hope discontinues this behavior in anyone. We have to bee good to each other, not all of us accept the list but those of us that do must be responsible!!!” she continued.

