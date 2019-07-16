Kirk Franklin’s Street Corner Encounter! [VIDEO]

Recently, Grammy Award gospel artist Kirk Franklin found himself in an exchange with a person preaching on a corner. The person recognized Kirk Franklin from his appearance on the BET Awards, and decided to share ‘his’ thoughts on how Franklin should use his musical platform.

We think Kirk handled himself well. We may not all agree on how to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, but we can all agree that the Gospel is a message of Jesus’ “love”.

That’s how souls are won.

