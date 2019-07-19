“Welcome Home Ilhan!”: After “Send Her Back” Chants Rep. Omar Receives A Hero’s Return In Minnesota [VIDEO]

Rep. Ilhan Omar received an overwhelming welcome home as she returned to her home state of Minnesota on Thursday to headline a Medicare town hall, one of the many items she’s championed as a legislator.

“They said ‘send her back,’ they didn’t know I was already going back,” Omar began as she arrived at the airport in Minneapolis flanked by hundreds of supporters.

“So everybody talks about how he (Trump) is threatened because we criticized him,” said Omar. “But the reality is he is threatened because we inspiring people to dream about a country that recognizes their dignity and their humanity.

“We are going to continue to be a nightmare for this president because his policies are a nightmare to us. And we are not deterred, we are not threatened, we are ready!” she continued.

“We are gonna continue to keep fighting until we have the America we know we all deserve." After a week of attacks from Pres. Trump, Rep. Ilhan Omar returned home to cheers, vowing to be a 'nightmare' for the president: https://t.co/5hnLXZwNdn pic.twitter.com/fxo24VOqTe — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2019

The week has proven to be a challenging one, but Omar is not wavering. After enduring a series of deliberate attacks at the hands of Donald Trump, beginning with a series of tweets which urged that she along with her three minority freshman colleagues “go back” to their home countries, followed by a merciless chanting of “send her back,” aimed at Omar at a Wednesday Trump rally, Omar is forging forward and getting back to work for her congressional district in Minnesota.

“I know there are a lot of people that are trying to distract us now, but I want you all to know that we are not going to let them,” Omar later told the crowd at her town hall.

Omar’s strength and poise as she continues to be attacked by the leader of the free world is doing nothing but shining a light on the exuberance of Black women, fielded by her beliefs and her insistence on speaking truth to power. Trump is without a dog in the fight against a determined Black woman.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

