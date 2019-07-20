A new study by YouGov.com shows Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, and we’re like…duh. Our forever First Lady topped the list followed by Oprah Winfrey! Both ladies dethroned actress Angelina Jolie, who trumped the annual list last year.
While Bill Gates remains the most admired man worldwide, Barack Obama is the most admired man in America.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The former FLOTUS reminded us (n case you forgot) why she’s the most admired women when she seemingly responded to Trump on Twitter today, denouncing his divisive rhetoric.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Barack and Michelle Obama live much more subtle lives these days, but this poll proves their long-lasting effect on America.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Erica Campbell To Release Her Book “More Than Pretty” In September
- Keke Palmer On “Surviving R. Kelly”: “The Whole Thing Was Eye-Opening, Painful, Sad, Disappointing And Heartbreaking” [VIDEO]
- Black Doctor Says American Airlines Forced Her To Cover ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit With Blanket
New Study Shows Michelle Obama Is The Most Admired Woman In The World was originally published on hellobeautiful.com