Fans began speculating that RHOA star Porsha Williams reunited with the father of her child after video emerged of them boo’d up during her recent trip to Canada. And it appears the rumors are true!

Porsha spoke out about her relationship status in a recent episode of Dish Nation.

First, she clarified that she did not bring him on the Caribana trip with herself and the housewives, he came on his own.

“I didn’t take him to Canada, he got his flight and he wanted to come,” she told her co-hosts.

In terms of their life together post split, Porsha explained, “We’re taking it one day at a time; we’re working on it.”

The new mommy explained that there was no rush, but she was willing to forgive for love.

“I’m pretty much doing everything in my own time. Not that there’s anything I’m trying to hide or run away from, but if you love someone and you make a mistake or he makes a mistake or whatever’s going on, you gotta make sure that y’all are good at the end of the day.”

Continuing, “I am on a reality television show and I do pride myself on being transparent on the show. But at the same time I’m human and when you’re talking about family, something that you want for a lifetime, you have to protect it.”

Porsha and Dennis McKinley welcomed a baby girl in March, and it seems being strong for their daughter is a top priority for Williams.

“What I will always do is make sure I protect family. He will always be my daughter’s father and I will absolutely love him forever. We absolutely go through our ups and downs together. And I still thank God for the blessing I claimed a year ago.”

Porsha said that her faith keeps her optimistic about the future.

“There are still be things in any of us that aren’t perfect, that we have to deal with as a family. But overall I am still thankful to God and I know he is holding both of our hands as long as we stay in prayer.”

Reunited: Porsha Williams Confirms Rumors She & Dennis McKinley Are Back Together was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com