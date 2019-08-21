2 Shot Near Clark Atlanta University

A shooting at Clark Atlanta University late Tuesday night left multiple people injured, according to Atlanta police.
The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. as students ran for cover near James P. Brawley Drive SW and Beckwith Street SW in the heart of the AUC.
Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds and another victim who was grazed by a bullet near the Clark Atlanta University library.
The two victims who were shot were taken to the hospital where they are said to survive their injuries. The investigation as to what caused the shooting and who fired the shots is ongoing.
