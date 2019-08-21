Erica Campbell To Perform, Debut New Single ‘Praying And Believing’ On ‘Sunday Best’ Finale

Erica Campbell is gearing up to give fans new music. She will be debuting her new single “Praying And Believing” on the season finale of BET’s “Sunday Best” on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c.
Fans will be able to purchase the single on all digital platforms.
This song is filled with powerful lyrics that is very suitable for the world we live in today. With all the injustice, tragedy, hurt and hate, the Campbells are hoping “Praying And Believing” uplifts listeners.
The song was written and produced by Erica and Warryn Campbell along with Dontae Winslow.
