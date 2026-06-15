Good Lookin’ Out, Pops: Check Out Our 2026 Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is coming upon us soon, and the weekend should be filled with fathers or father figures kicking their feet up and enjoying their gifts and families. For those of you who have yet to get something for the dads in their lives, check out our latest Father’s Day gift guide. Fathers and father figures the world over are certainly anticipating not lifting a finger on Father’s Day, especially for those who devote themselves to the task of fatherhood and being a positive influence on their families. Whether Dad is a simple guy who doesn’t need a lot of fuss, or someone who loves a gadget and all sorts of dads in between, we believe this gift guide will cover most bases. I personally don’t even know what I want aside from a little quiet, some downtime, and maybe a round or two of video games. I have a lot of what I need, and just being thought of on the day is enough. For the rest of the dads out there, I hope your loved ones come across this guide and, if the spirit moves them, they’ll be handing you one of the items we’ve featured here. Happy Father’s Day to all the men out there doing the honorable job. NOTE: This post will be updated throughout the weekend. — Photo: Getty

Alitura Alitura, founded by former actor and model Andy Hnilo, focuses on toxin-free, nutrient-rich skincare products. Skincare for men is a booming business, and Alitura has several options for daytime and nighttime routines. Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Learn more here.

ALOHAS If you’ve got a dad in your life who is about footwear, introduce him to the stylish offerings of ALOHAS. Based out of Barcelona, Spain, ALOHAS has loafers, as we’re featuring here, along with streetwear-ready casual sneakers as well, in a wide variety of colorways. Learn more here.

Auri Nutrition In every person’s health journey, one is almost certain to come across natural alternatives and options to aid in their overall well-being. Functional mushrooms are having themselves a moment in this regard, and Auri Nutrition offers several options for daily use, along with gummies tailored to our young ones. Learn more here.

Avocado Green Mattress Billing itself as America’s leading certified organic mattress brand, Avocado Green Mattress offers bedding necessities like pillowtops, furniture, and more. If the dad in your life frequently flies, the brand’s neck pillow will make travel a breeze. Learn more here.

Bartesian If the dad in your life fancies a good cocktail, why not make it easier for him with the Bartesian cocktail system? What we love about Bartesian is that it takes the fuss out of mixing up a beverage, with options to go light with the abv, or have a mocktail. Great for entertaining or for an evening unwind. Learn more here.

Bagsmart For dads on the move and for those dads looking to pack light for the weekend, Bagsmart has luggage, totes, backpacks, and accessories for wherever life takes them. Learn more here.

BDK Parfums Dads who like to step out in style with a smooth scent to match are always seeking out new brands. BDK Parfums, while technically unisex, has fragrances that will lean towards the fragrance fellas out there. Learn more here.

Billy Reid For dads who like the lived-in look but still prefer high-quality wares, Billy Reid is a brand to place on his radar. With its Alabama roots intact yet still ready for big or small city style, Billy Reid’s clothing lineup could be just the place to shop. Learn more here.

BirdBuddy Nature-loving dads are a thing, and some are amateur birdwatchers. That said, instead of braving the elements and temperamental weather of the warmer months, cop dad a BirdBuddy feeder. These smart feeders have cameras attached, where Dad can learn about the wildlife around him. Learn more here.

Branch For the dads who work at home, they’re certainly in the market for furniture and desks for the remote life. Branch specializes in ergonomic chairs, standing desks, and more. Check them out. Learn more here.

Bruno Marc Yes, folks, it’s Father’s Day, and you’re going to see a lot of shoe stuff because, hey, let’s face it. It’s an easy gift to grab if you know Dad’s style. Bruno Marc has a wide selection of sneakers, oxfords, slip-ons, and more. What’s better is that the price point isn’t exorbitant at all. Learn more here.

CHITA Dads love to lounge, and furniture is important to them as it would be for anyone. Enter CHITA, which has recliners perfect for Dad’s man cave or his favorite corner in the family room. Beyond recliners, CHITA also has patio furniture, lift chairs, modulars, and more. Learn more here.

coco5 If the dads in your life are into fitness, then they’re certainly into hydration. This is where coco5 comes in. Owned by current NBA stars Devin Booker and D’Angelo Russell, and retired greats Charles Barkley and Derrick Rose, coco5 is coconut water with flavor. Coconut water is revered for its hydrating properties, so grab Dad a pack. Learn more here.

Coeur De Lion For the dad who likes to accessorize, jewelry is always on deck. Coeur de Lion has a section just for men, complete with necklaces and bracelets. Learn more here.

Completing The Puzzle Puzzles hold a special place in the hearts of many, especially among those who love a leisurely yet mentally stimulating activity. Completing The Puzzle is a unique service that allows customers to put together a puzzle, send it back in, and get started on a whole new set. Some customers reportedly go through two or three puzzles a month. Learn more here.

COYUCHI COYUCHI focuses on bedding, bathroom accessories, mattresses, and more. They even have loungewear, and their Waffle Robe would be a comfy gift for Dad. Learn more here.

Eli & Elm If Dad’s pillow game is lacking, we’ve got a company that’ll help with that. Eli & Elm specializes in pillows, both for head and body, and weighted comforters. Learn more here.

FlipBelt For the active dad, keeping your phone, water bottle, and keys intact is a hassle. FlipBelt, however, has a solution for that. The innovative product has moved beyond its namesake and now includes shorts, compression sleeves, and more. Learn more here.

Formulary 55 We’ve featured Formulary 55’s products in past gift guide roundups, and their shea butter formulations address skincare and beyond. Help Dad get fresh with a purchase. Learn more here.

Gabriel & Co The kids don’t use the word bling anymore, but that doesn’t mean Dad couldn’t use some shine. Gabriel & Co has rings, bracelets, cufflinks, and more for men, and we’re liking what we’ve seen so far. Learn more here.

GENUINS Based in Spain, GENUINS specializes in anatomical shoes, which are designed to mimic the natural shape of the foot. The brand has sandals and clogs among its offerings. Learn more here.

Google Pixel If your dad is one of those guys who’ll use his smartphone until the last button falls off, we understand your pain. Thankfully, Google Pixel has a power-packed, affordable option via its Google Pixel 10a. With more than enough power for daily use, a fantastic camera, excellent battery life, and dependable durability, the Google Pixel 10a won’t break the bank and will update Dad’s tech style, too. Learn more here.

Gourmet Gift Baskets If you’re strapped for ideas, a gift basket doesn’t seem like a dad-coded gift, but color us surprised after coming across Gourmet Gift Baskets. They have an entire Father’s Day section. Learn more here.

Gura Nanda Gura Nanda is one of our favorite brands, and the company’s approach to oral care isn’t traditional but no less effective. We’re always glad to showcase Guru Nanda’s products, and we think Dad will enjoy them too. Learn more here.

HexClad For the dads who know how to throw down in the kitchen, utensils of an elite sort are a thoughtful gift. HexClad, which specializes in hybrid cookware, and come complete with a lifetime warranty. This is a solid investment, folks. Learn more here.

High Camp Flasks It’s been a while since we’ve got a pitch from the High Camp Flasks crew, but a solid product such as their fortified barware is worth featuring all the same. This is for the dads who love the outdoors but also like to pour a nice drink while relaxing under the skies. Learn more here.

Hippy Feet If the dads in your life love socks and unique apparel, along with supporting unhoused youth, then you should direct them to Hippy Feet. We love Hippy Feet on this side, and we support their mission overall. Learn more here.

HitSter If the dads in your life are music lovers and enjoy a good party game, HitSter would be a strong suggestion. Using your favorite music streaming service, hundreds of songs are at your fingertips. The goal is to determine the song’s era and place each guessed track in chronological order. Learn more here.

humann Cardiovascular health is a primary concern for most, especially for dads on a path to wellness and overall self-improvement. What humann offers in this arena are several supplements to support heart health, high blood pressure, cognitive functioning, and more. Learn more here.

iRestore Red light therapy is reported to have a great effect on a variety of concerns, including joint pain, skin, and thinning hair. While iRestore’s products come at a higher price, the reviews appear largely positive. Learn more here.

Knob Creek X Huckberry If you have a bourbon-loving dad who enjoys being outdoors, we’ve got something pretty neat to share. Knob Creek, one of our favorite whiskey brands, and Huckberry, the men’s lifestyle and outdoors brand, collaborated on a limited-edition tote bag. Learn more here.

Lesure Pet dads deserve just as much as anyone, because caring for our fuzzy little ones is still a mighty responsibility. For cats and dogs, Lesure provides several products, including beds, pillows, and cooling blankets. Learn more here.

MÄNNKITCHEN We’ve featured MÄNNKITCHEN in past gift guides, and their flagship product, the Pepper Cannon, always catches our attention. Beyond the Pepper Cannon, MÄNNKITCHEN also has a Salt Cannon and other kitchen essentials. Learn more here.

M.Gemi It’s been a while since we’ve featured M.Gemi in these pages, but their Italian shoe producer is still creating comfortable, stylish footwear for men and women. For Dads who like to step out in fashionable comfort, check them out. Learn more here.

marrō While the bone broth trend continues to grow, companies are finding new entry points in the marketplace. With that, marrō introduces a sparkling version that comes in three flavors: blueberry lemonade, blackberry lime, and peach mango. Learn more here.

Mellanni Bedding doesn’t seem like a typical gift for Dads, but who doesn’t like sleeping in maximum comfort? Mellanni’s bedding offerings include its Cloudten bamboo sheet collection, and much more. Learn more here.

Mightylicious For the snack-loving dads, it’s tough to find healthy options in the sweets aisle at times. However, Mightylicious offers gluten-free cookies made with only a handful of ingredients that aren’t hard to pronounce. Learn more here.

Nautilus Wooden Puzzles Hobbies can become a practice that helps to keep the mind sharp, and few things are helpful for that beyond doing puzzles. Nautilus Wooden Puzzles, a brand we’ve featured in the past, has a collection just for dads. Learn more here.

Ninja™ SLUSHi™ Twist Given that the warm weather months are just kicking up, frozen drinks are a welcome way to cool down when the temps are at their hottest. For the dad who’s into a frozen drink, we recommend the Ninja™ SLUSHi™ Twist. This innovative device takes two distinct flavors and swirls them about, just like our favorite custard stands back in the day. Learn more here.

NOBULL If the dads in your life are currently working on their fitness goals, they’re going to need the equipment for the mission. NOBULL, a brand we’ve featured previously, is introducing its new Outwork Flex shoe for strength training, and they also have apparel. Learn more here.

OLA AZUL For the beachgoing and poolside-loving dads, you can never have enough gear for the waves and the shade. OLA AZUL has a men’s collection of shirts and swim trunks that balance style and function masterfully. Learn more here.

OluKai Inspired by the beautiful vibes of Hawaii, OluKai focuses on comfortable flip flops and sneakers, all paying homage to the brand’s roots with the style names. OluKai has fast shipping options, so you can get Dad right before the family vacation this summer. And if Dad is a fan of football bros, Jason and Travis Kelce, OluKai has a collaboration sandal. Learn more here.

OmniLux As we’re learning more about LED light therapy and how we can incorporate the practice in our daily lives, OmniLux actually has a product tailored for men. The OmniLux Men mask tackles fine lines, wrinkles, and aids in taking some years off Dad’s face. Learn more here.

OneSkin Getting older is one of life’s many inevitable moments, but aging can be done in a healthy fashion. OneSkin places its focus on redefining what it means to age via its skincare and hair products. Particularly of note, the brand’s OS-01 Hair Scalp Serum promises to restore fullness and density for thinning hair. Learn more here.

Paper Love Cards for Father’s Day are expected, but they don’t have to be boring. Paper Love has a full lineup of cards for the holiday, and their collection of pop-up options covers several themes of fatherhood. Learn more here.

PATH Water Bottled water might not seem like a gift for dads, but PATH Water is different. With the brand’s commitment to providing ultra-purified waters in refillable and recyclable bottles, PATH Water would make a fantastic purchase. Also, you can customize the bottles or check out one of their collaborations. Learn more here.

Philip Karto Repurposing in fashion isn’t a novel concept as thrifting and similar concepts have brought long-defunct brands and styles back to life. Philip Karto, a French artist based in Miami, takes older luxury bags and reimagines them into statement bags that will spark conversations and leave lasting impressions on collectors of all levels. Learn more here.

RadioShack Dads of a certain age are certainly familiar with RadioShack, and the brand is holding on strong to the nostalgic vibes with all kinds of cool gadgets that have that retro feel. If the dads in your lives are vinyl collectors, the brand has vintage-style turntables, along with radios, drones, and much more. Check out their Dad Deals! Learn more here.

Robert Talbott One of the most typical gifts for dads is dress shirts and ties, but as routine as that might seem, there are brands out there that elevate the experience. Robert Talbott, which has been in existence for over seven decades, has a dedicated holiday collection worth looking into. Learn more here.

Scotch & Soda Scotch & Soda is a clothing brand we’ve also featured in times past, and their vast men’s collection covers weather-appropriate clothing. And what we love about the brand, the styles are definitely chic and casual. Learn more here.

Scriveiner If the dads in your lift have a mean pen game, then Scriveiner is where you’ll want to shop. From classic fountain pens to stylish ballpoint offerings, their Father’s Day collection has some standout choices. Learn more here.

Simpler Hair Color Let’s face it, we’re all trying to stave off Father Time in the best ways we can. For the dads who want to shave some years off, Simpler Hair Color offers a quick and easy way to eliminate the gray. Learn more here.

S’Well Drinkware companies have been cropping up, especially with folks looking to limit their waste, stay hydrated on the go, or carry their favorite drinks in various vessels. S’Well, a company that’s new to us, has several choices in tow. Learn more here.

TAFT We’re back with more shoes, but this time, these aren’t your standard-issue kickarounds. TAFT’s selection of shoes is for the fashionable dad who probably moonlights as a model, or at the very least has the aspiration. Learn more here.