Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax Figure [PHOTO]

This weekend makes 18 years since Aaliyah died in the tragic plane crash that would leave us mourning for years to come. Just before the anniversary of Baby Girl’s death on August 25, and with the help of her brother Rashad Haughton, Madame Tussauds Las Vegas has unveiled their wax figure in honor of the late icon.

“According to Adam Morey, Studios Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, discussions around the making of an Aaliyah figure began over a year and a half ago,” Vibe reports, adding “Morey has played a role in establishing the set designs to accompany several of the other celebrity figures at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, but wanted to make sure this one was more about inspiration than flair.”

