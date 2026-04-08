Bryan Andrew Wilson Shares How Loss Inspired His New Song “I Kept On”

Wilson's new song 'I Kept On' reflects his personal journey of grief and perseverance in faith.

Wilson's music blends gospel and soulful R&B, reflecting his family's musical legacy.

Wilson's mission is to share his testimony and encourage others, staying grounded in his gospel calling.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Pastor, songwriter, and gospel artist Bryan Andrew Wilson recently stopped by Get Up Mornings to share new music and reflect on the faith journey behind his latest single, “I Kept On.” Known for his powerful voice and long-standing presence in gospel music, Wilson opened up about the deeply personal inspiration behind the song and the message he hopes listeners take from it.

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Wilson explained that “I Kept On” was born out of one of the most difficult seasons in his life—the passing of his mother. He described her as his best friend and admitted that her transition left him feeling discouraged to the point where he considered stepping away from both music and ministry. In the middle of that grief, however, he said his faith reminded him of why he began this journey in the first place.

Instead of focusing on what he lost, Wilson said he reflected on his belief that faith isn’t built only on blessings but on trust in God’s promises. That realization became the heart of the song. He described the message as one of perseverance, reminding listeners that even when life feels uncertain, continuing to move forward in faith can lead to growth and healing.

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Wilson’s musical style, which he calls “spiritual soul,” blends gospel roots with soulful R&B influences. He shared that this sound is deeply connected to his family’s musical history. According to Wilson, his grandfather had ties to legendary musicians, including helping teach blues icon B.B. King how to play guitar. With roots like that, music has always been a natural part of his life.

Having spent more than three decades in the industry, Wilson also reflected on how much the gospel music landscape has changed over the years. He recalled the early days of selling cassette tapes directly from church parking lots and watching the industry evolve into the digital age, where music is now streamed instantly across the world. Despite those changes, he said his mission has remained the same—to share his testimony and encourage others through music.

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Wilson emphasized that staying grounded in faith has been the key to his longevity. While many artists shift directions or move into different genres, he believes his calling to gospel music has kept him steady through both highs and lows. He said his purpose is to reach people wherever they are, whether inside church walls or outside of them.

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Beyond music, Wilson continues to serve in ministry as part of Freedom of Atlanta and a newly launched church plant in New Jersey. He described this season as one of expansion and growth, both spiritually and creatively.

With “I Kept On,” Bryan Andrew Wilson hopes to inspire listeners who may be facing challenges of their own. His message is simple but powerful—no matter what obstacles appear, faith and perseverance can carry you through even the hardest moments.

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