When we point to women who are aging like fine wine, actress Angela Bassett is at the top of that list. With glowing skin, toned arms and washboard abs, she gives a lot of young girls a run for their money in terms of physical fitness. For years the 61-year-old has spoken about the benefits of skincare, her vegan diet and water intake.

But in a recent interview, she shared that cosmetic surgery has also helped maintain her youthful appearance.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s Had Botox was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com