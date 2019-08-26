Howard University is on a mission to address diversity and inclusion issues that plague corporate America. According to Black News, the Washington, D.C.-based historically Black university has launched a new diversity and leadership training program.

The new educational initiative—dubbed the Executive Certification in Diversity Coaching (ECDC) program—is a collaborative effort between the Howard University School of Business and the CoachDiversity Institute. Through the four-month program executives from different sectors will learn how to cultivate inclusive workplaces by implementing innovative and culturally competent strategies.

Howard University Launches New Diversity Coaching Program was originally published on newsone.com