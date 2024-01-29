Grace To Grow: How To Fly High | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Grace To Grow: How To Fly High”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share some tips from a great new book called ‘Grace to Grow’ by Pastor John Jenkins. Pastor John Jenkins is not only the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, which is one of the fastest growing churches in America. But he is also the first African American President of the converged denomination. And he is also the chairman of the National Association of Evangelicals. He is a busy man.

In addition, he is a licensed pilot. He shares that in order to fly, you must be aware of four things. Lift, thrust, weight and drag. The lift must be greater than the weight, and the thrust must be greater than the drag. And in life you can sow if you more forward with a positive faith that overcomes the weights on you and you have faithful action that overcomes the drag to try and hold you down, you will soar.

I encourage you to do what Pastor John Jenkins shares in this powerful book grace to grow. So you too can fly.

