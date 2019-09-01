God’s House of Hip Hop Owners Announce 20/20 Summer Fest

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) AUGUST 20, 2019 — God’s House of Hip Hop Nominated for 11 The Spin Awards, 1 Steeple Awards, and 2 Kingdom Choice Awards Multi-Platinum CHH Artist Aulsondro “Novelist” Hamilton aka Emcee N.I.C.E. and Chantal “Chanie G” Grayson Executive Produce CHH and Gospel Hip Hop Festival are making big plans for 20/20 Summer.

Los Angeles will be the top vacation destination for Christian Hip Hop, Latin Christian Hip Hop and Gospel Hip Hop fans next summer as 75 of the genres’ favorite artists will convene for the first ever 20/20 Summer Fest scheduled for Fri., July 1 and Sat., July 18 at the Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA.

Multi-Platinum Christian Hip Hop artist Aulsondro “Novelist” Hamilton aka Emcee N.I.C.E. and Chantal “Chanie G” Grayson, co-owners of the Stellar Award-Winning God’s House of Hip Hop (GH3 Radio) station powered by Dash that boasts 10 million monthly listeners, have finalized the deal with the Banc of California Stadium. Festival lineup announcements will begin in January 2020.

The news comes amid the August 20 one year anniversary of God’s House of Hip Hop (GH3 Radio). Emcee N.I.C.E. and Grayson debuted the station with 16 shows last year to rave reviews. The station made history in April, receiving the Stellar Awards’ first “ Gospel Hip Hop Station of the Year” recognition. The accolade also earned the distinction as Dash Radio’s first station to receive a major award. Dash Radio features more than 80 stations hosted by celebrities and influencers including Kylie Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Dave Navarro, Tyler The Creator among others.

The festival expected to attract 30,000 attendees is a must for Christian Hip Hop fans says Emcee N.I.C.E. “Faith, Love & Music! An experience for the spiritual heads rooted in faith, filled with love, that enjoy hip hop music,” he says. “It will be an environment where people can fellowship amongst like minded believers and turn up for the culture. It’s not a conference. It’s not a seminar. There are no workshops. This is just straight ‘festival music ministry’ from Christian and Gospel Hip Hop artists from the United States and around the world.”

20/20 Summer Fest marks the first Christian, Latin and Gospel Hip Hop festival of this scale. “As an artist myself, too many times there are Christian music festivals around the country that are meagerly inclusive of our culture where maybe one, two or three slots are available for a CHH or Gospel Hip Hop artist,” N.I.C.E. explains. Given the climate of the energy around the country and the success of CHH and GHH music in motion pictures, television shows, and gaming, N.I.C.E. feels it’s long been time for the world to come together with music that inspires and heals. “Music is a universal language that can aid in the healing process and through faith, love, and music, 20/20 Summer Fest will be one that reinforces your beliefs.”

