Mr. Griffin: Live Boldly [VIDEO]

GRIFF went back to his roots over the holiday weekend, attending his high school reunion. But, what was supposed to be a joyous occasion was cast with sadness once he returned to his old neighborhood. Thankfully, the smiling faces of his former classmates boosted GRIFF’s mood, allowing him to celebrate surviving his childhood and becoming the man we all know and love today.

Don’t stay in the wilderness. Stand firm in knowing that you survived all battles and live boldly as God’s child.

Press play on today’s full Mr. Grffin above.

