Jekalyn Carr on History, Breakthrough, Legacy

Carr's song reminds listeners that God will deliver them again if He has done it before

Carr intentionally featured gospel legends on the single to connect with the lyrics' themes

Carr's prayer life and yielding to God are essential to her success in the music industry

✕

On Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell welcomed multi-award-winning artist, preacher, author, and entrepreneur Jekalyn Carr to talk about her new single “History Breakthrough” and her assignment to carry gospel’s legacy forward.

RELATED:

Erica opened by celebrating Jekalyn as “so fabulous” and asked her to introduce the new song. Jekalyn explained, “‘History Breakthrough’ is a song reminding us that we have too much history in Jesus for us to give up where we are.” She continued, “Sometimes we’re going to face things, but you got to understand that if God brought you out before, he’s going to bring you out again.”

Listeners then heard a powerful clip of the song, with Jekalyn declaring, “I’ve got history with Jesus, that’s why I can’t give up now… I feel a breakthrough.” Over driving choir energy, she prophesied, “This is your year. This is your time. This is your season for divine breakthrough.”

Love Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell? Get more! Join the Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Back in the interview, Erica highlighted the legendary guests on the single: Harvey Watkins Jr., Pastor Shirley Caesar, and Karen Clark Sheard. She asked what inspired Jekalyn to bring these voices together. Jekalyn said she is very intentional, sharing, “I really like to study the songs to make sure that I’m hearing what I’m hearing in the voices.”

She called the guests “all powerhouses” who took the song “to another level,” and loved how their personal stories connected with the lyrics. “When you got history with Jesus, it makes it a little bit more easier for you to trust him whenever you face another Goliath,” she said.

Erica then acknowledged Jekalyn’s incredible run—a Grammy, a Dove, a Stellar win, and 15 Billboard number ones—and asked how she feels in this season. Jekalyn responded, “In every season of my life, it’s like God always surprises me… Whenever I think that it can’t get any better, he always shows up and he does something.” It reminds her “how big he is” and that “you can never put a limit on him.”

She also opened up about her prayer life, calling it non‑negotiable. “I cannot do what I do without my prayer altar,” she said. Prayer is where she is revitalized and gets what she needs. Even on tour, she shared, “I fasted all the way up until after the concerts were over… because I understand what happens when I yield to God.”

Talking about her project “Jekalyn the Legends,” Erica asked about bridging generations. Jekalyn responded, “There’s no such thing as old gospel… We need every single person.” She noted, “There’s some people that I can’t reach, but Miss Dottie Peoples can reach.” Her heart is “about the people” and “staying true to who Jekalyn Carr is” while honoring the pioneers.

Before leaving, she invited listeners to follow @JekalynCarr on all platforms and check out her new video “I Love You,” featuring Lisa Page Brooks and Kim Burrell, now on YouTube. She asked for prayer to “push forward and stay focused” on what God has called her to do.