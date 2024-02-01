One Night Only Screening: Singer Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ Documentary [WATCH]

Black history month celebrates icons, legends, and history-makers that paved the way, and this guest is no different. After fourty years of telling us ‘I Will Survive’, she is finally showing us exactly how..for one night only!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Singer Gloria Gaynor discusses the release of an upcoming documentary about her life. The disco legend’s movie not only details her rise to stardom, but gets candid about the mental, physical, and emotional turmoil she endured. Gaynor credits her faith in God for always getting her through tough times, then and now.
“I hope that the difficulties that I went through and how I overcame them will encourage other people …If they are faithful and trust the Lord…he will see them through whatever…” -Gloria Gaynor
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)
The movie, hailed by critics as “…affectionate and engrossing…” and “…[inspiring] the audience to believe it’s never too late to do whatever it is you want…”, is a celebration of an icon and a testament to the power of resilience!
Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive Exclusively in Theaters February 13, 2024!
Click to purchase your tickets today!
READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:
Related: Kirk Franklin Shares Emotional “Father’s Day” Documentary; Social Media Responds
Related: Janet Jackson Is Putting “Family First” In 2nd Lifetime/A&E Documentary
Related: Serena And Venus Williams To Executive Produce Documentary About Unsung Story Behind 1971 Women’s World Cup
HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
One Hallelujah Tour is Coming to a City Near You: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, and Jekalyn Carr!
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
Kim Burrell Drops "Let That Mask Work Fuh' Ya" Merch [WATCH] + Social Media Reactions
-
2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion
-
20 Gospel Artists Who Could Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show