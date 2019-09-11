Pastor Who Was An Advocate For Mental Health Dies By Suicide

Jarrid Wilson, an associate pastor at Harvest Christian Fellowship church in California who was also a mental health advocate, passed away by suicide this week. He was 30 years old.
In helping others get through dark times, Wilson often shared his own battles with depression. On the day he passed away, he wrote, “Loving Jesus doesn’t always cure suicidal thoughts.” And that same day, he officiated a funeral for a woman who committed suicide.
SEE ALSO – September Is National Suicide Prevention Month: 5 Important Facts About Suicide That May Help You Save A Life
“At a time like this, there are just no words. Sometimes people may think that as pastors or spiritual leaders we are somehow above the pain and struggles of everyday people. We are the ones who are supposed to have all the answers. But we do not,” Harvest Christian Fellowship senior pastor Greg Laurie said in a statement released on the church’s website. “At the end of the day, pastors are just people who need to reach out to God for his help and strength, each and every day.”
SEE ALSO: How Thoughts Of Suicide & Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO]
Jarrid’s wife, Julianne, took to social media to pay tribute to her late husband with a series of photos of him “in his happy place.”
“No more pain, my jerry, no more struggle. You are made complete and you are finally free,” Jarrid’s wife wrote. “Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it. You always said ‘Hope Gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word.’ Your life’s work has lead thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell other about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone. YOU WERE an ANTHEM OF HOPE to everyone, baby, and I’ll do my best to continue your legacy of love until my last breath.”
View this post on Instagram
My loving, giving, kind-hearted, encouraging, handsome, hilarious, give the shirt of his back husband went to be with Jesus late last night . No more pain, my jerry, no more struggle. You are made complete and you are finally free. Suicide and depression fed you the worst lies, but you knew the truth of Jesus and I know you’re by his side right this very second . I love you forever, Thomas jarrid Wilson, but I have to say that you being gone has completely ripped my heart out of my chest. You loved me and our boys relentlessly and I am forever grateful that i had YOU as a husband and a father to our boys . You are my forever and I will continue to let other people know of the hope in Jesus you found and spoke so boldly about . Suicide doesn’t get the last word. I won’t let it. You always said “Hope Gets the last word. Jesus gets the last word”. Your life’s work has lead thousands to the feet of Jesus and your boldness to tell other about your struggle with anxiety and depression has helped so many other people feel like they weren’t alone. YOU WERE an ANTHEM OF HOPE to everyone, baby, and I’ll do my best to continue your legacy of love until my last breath . I need you, jare, but you needed Jesus to hold you and I have to be okay with that. You are everything to me. Since the day we met. J & J. Love you more . These are photos of him in his happy place – fishing the day away . I’ll teach our boys all your tricks, babe. Promise. You are my #anthemofhope
Our prayers are with the Wilson family.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 11 Times Yolanda Adams & Her Daughter Looked Like Twins [PHOTOS]
- Where Are They Now: ‘Sunday Best’ Contestants
- Man Confesses To Murder After Hearing Gospel Song, “Redeemed”
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).