How Thoughts Of Suicide & Dealing With Depression Made The Walls Group Know That God Was Real [VIDEO]

The Walls Group is known for their amazing singing voices, smiles on their faces, but behind them at one point was also pain. While promoting their new song “You’ve Got A Friend” on “The Terrell Show” the group revealed they faced thoughts of suicide and struggled with depression.

As The Walls Group discussed how they knew God was real, that’s when they began to get candid about what they’ve dealt with personally over time.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Alic “Paco” Walls said, “I think I knew God was real when He didn’t give me what I wanted. I spent a lot of time in depression. I spent a lot of time in self-loathing. And through little things throughout my life, He just showed himself realer and realer every day.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The youngest of the group, Ahjah Walls, normally doesn’t share things about her personal life, but during this moment decided to.

She got emotional as she said, “I think what solidified the reality of who God is to me was … He would send people to me, like that didn’t have an inkling of what I was going through … to encourage me or help me, or just speak life to me.”

Statistics show that antidepressants have been on the rise from 2011-2014. Depression has affected over 300 million people worldwide.

SEE ALSO: Watch The Walls Group Play Song Association Singing TLC, Tye Tribbett, Tasha Cobbs & More [VIDEO]

The oldest sibling, Darrel Walls, confessed that he too dealt with depression.

He said, “I also had the suicidal thing … you get yourself into some things … you just kinda start losing yourself. And you be like, wow, I don’t really understand, and I just rather not be here than deal with all this stuff.”

Darrel recalls God speaking to him at 18 and saying, “Give me a chance. I’ll show you why I have you here’ … and literally, maybe a week later, two people who didn’t know each other said the exact same thing to me.”

Watch The Walls Group share their personal stories and sing some of your favorite songs below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: