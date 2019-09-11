GRIFF’s Prayer For A Travel Ministry [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In today’s prayer, GRIFF urges people to go beyond their local limits and travel far. “My momma said it’s like only reading one page out of a book,” he shared. “Today I pray that a travel spirit hits you hard.”

Listen up top if you receive it!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: