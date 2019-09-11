GRIFF’s Prayer For A Travel Ministry [VIDEO]

GRIFF's Prayer
| 09.11.19
In today’s prayer, GRIFF urges people to go beyond their local limits and travel far. “My momma said it’s like only reading one page out of a book,” he shared. “Today I pray that a travel spirit hits you hard.” 

Listen up top if you receive it! 

GRIFF'S prayer

