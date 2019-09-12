Chance The Rapper Says Jesus Is The Reason He Gives Back To His Community [VIDEO]

Chance the Rapper recently stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to discuss everything new and in between talk about his baby girl and debut album, he gave props to Jesus.

“My understanding of a lot of stuff is based on Jesus,” he told Ellen.

Last week, Chance and his wife welcomed their second child and earlier in the summer, he released his debut album, The Big Day. In addition to being a great father and a musician who inspires people, his philanthropical efforts in the city of Chicago has changed lives for the better.

In 2015, he helped raise $100,000 for Chicago schools and and last summer, he wrote a $1 million check to the city’s Public School Foundation.

“Jesus teaches to care for your neighbor and care for people that aren’t necessarily your blood, but still a part of your body because we’re all humans,” he said. “That’s an impactful thing that I understood more as I got older.”

Chance also thanks his parents for their wisdom.

“My parents, since I was young, definitely instilled into me that when you see people that are in need, you don’t just want to pass them by. You want to try and do something beneficial to help them before you leave, because that’s your imprint,” he continued.

Watch:

