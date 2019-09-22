Saints & Sinners Wraps Most-Watched Season Ever With Over 7.1 Million Viewers!

It’s rare for a television series to increase viewership season over season, but Bounce TV’s original drama Saints & Sinners has done exactly that and for the fourth consecutive time.
The show’s just-concluded fourth season reached 7.1 million viewers and increased audience versus season three by +11% among Households and +13% in the delivery of Persons 2+. It was also up by +16% in P18-49 and +5% in P25-54.
