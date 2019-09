D.L. Hughley is a proud papa! He boasts about his children all the time and this past weekend, his oldest daughter Ryan got married.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Check out photos surrounding her big day below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Ryan Gets Married! [WEDDING PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com