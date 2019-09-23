‘VeggieTales’ Creator Debuts New Bible For Kids

Phil Vischer, the creator behind the popular VeggieTales show and brand, created another new staple for kids: The Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids: The Gospel in 52 Five-Minute Bible Stories.

My new kids' Bible is out! pic.twitter.com/av2Q3erukt — Phil Vischer (@philvischer) September 10, 2019

With the release, Vischer’s goal is to help kids better understand God’s word and learn how to apply it to their lives.

“When we teach kids the Bible, either we do one of two things: we hand them a whole full text Bible and they drown, they never make it past Leviticus, or we give them things that are so abbreviated, they’re just little snapshots of Bible stories, that don’t have the connective tissue that makes the Bible one cohesive story,” he said. “Kids want to be part of a big story. That’s why we love Star Wars, it’s why we love Lord of the Rings. It’s why they love Harry Potter. They want to be part of a big story.”

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In addition to his new kid’s Bible, Vischer recently teamed up with the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and Big Idea Content Group to relaunch VeggieTales this fall.

“These all new episodes will re-introduce VeggieTales to existing fans and remind new ones the importance of presenting biblical values through high-quality children’s entertainment.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: