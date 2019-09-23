Lecrae To Teach “Controlling The Narrative” Class At Stanford University 

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lecrae is taking his talents to Stanford!

It was recently announced that the rapper will be teaching a six-week pop-out course at Stanford University called “Controlling The Narrative: Building a Legacy Through Film and Business.” He joins a teaching team that includes Brandon Middleton (technologist), Adam Thomason (documentary film), Seamus Harte (Stanford d.school visual designer) and Jeremy Utley (Stanford d.school systems designer).

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

The course is scheduled to explore the stories of underrepresented minority youth through film and rich media.

The school website describes what will be learned as this:

You will gain an appreciation for someone who might have grown up a bit different than you with daily obstacles to overcome and hurdles to hop over (metaphorically and sometimes literally). You will use design thinking to help our next generation of leaders build self confidence, business/technical vocabulary, and a practical path for them to make a difference in their families, communities, narrative depiction of minorities, and the world.

Class kicks off on September 30 for those who sign up! No credit will be given for the course.