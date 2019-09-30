CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick

Congrats are in order for our girl Eva Marcille and her husband Michael Sterling who welcomed their third child this weekend.

SEE ALSO:  Eva Marcille Reveals Why She Changed Her Daughter’s Last Name From McCall To Sterling

View this post on Instagram

🧑🏽of 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 WOW

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

 

Their baby boy, Maverick, was born on Friday evening. Marcille, who welcomed Marley (4) in 2014 with ex-boyfriend Kevin McCall, gave birth to her and Sterling’s first son, Michael Todd Jr., in April 2018.

SEE ALSO: See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower!

Eva recently had a “flower child” themed baby shower attended by her fellow RHOA castmates. See photos below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

See Photos From Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower!
8 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Congratulations: Eva Marcille & Hubby Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy Maverick was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Eva Marcille

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close