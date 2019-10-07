CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Erica Campbell Addresses How The Media Twisted Her Take On Self-Pleasure [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Praise In The Park

Source: Candice Hight / Radio One Digital

During her backstage interview at 15th Annual Praise In The Park in Atlanta, Erica Campbell addressed how the media took her position about “self-pleasuring” out of context when she made headlines recently promoting her new book More Than Pretty.

Check out the interview below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Praise In The Park

From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

36 photos Launch gallery

From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

Continue reading From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Erica Campbell Addresses How The Media Twisted Her Take On Self-Pleasure [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Erica Campbell , More Than Pretty , Praise in the Park

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close