CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Todd Delaney Believes Nike And Other Big Endorsers Will Soon Turn To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Todd Delaney Praise In The Park

Source: Candice Hight / Radio One Digital

Todd Delaney is no stranger to speaking his mind about the gospel world, and at Praise In The Park 2019 he was no different. The once professional baseball player discuss how he is as free in his mind as he has ever been, and is no longer burdened by what others think. During an interview backstage, Todd talked about making money in gospel and that he believes Nike and other big endorsers will soon be turning to gospel music to spread their messages. “The church is no longer suit and tie,” said Todd. “The money will soon be coming to gospel.”

Todd Delaney Praise In The Park

Source: Candice Hight / Radio One Digital

Check out the full interview below….

____

Check out some of his performance below…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Praise In The Park

From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

36 photos Launch gallery

From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

Continue reading From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

From The Stage: Praise In The Park 2019

Todd Delaney Believes Nike And Other Big Endorsers Will Soon Turn To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Praise in the Park , Todd Dulaney

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close