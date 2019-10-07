CLOSE
Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Officiates Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Wedding [PHOTOS]

London Celebrity Sightings - September 18, 2018

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, tied the knot on September 30 in a private ceremony in Palmetto Beach, South Carolina where Hillsong NYC Pastor Carl Lentz officiated. 

In a video obtained by TMZ, Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin said that the couple wanted to keep God at the center of their wedding and invited a bunch of their pastor friends to celebrate with them. 

In addition to Pastor Carl Lentz and his wife’s attendance, Chad and Julia Veach, Rich Jr. and DawnChere Wilkerson, Joel Houston, and Judah Smith were also invited. 

A gentleman can never have too many bow ties

During the ceremony, sources say Bieber performed his new “10 Hours” track with Dan + Shay. The song is filled with a ton of ways the guys say they’ll continue to show the special ladies in their lives how much they love them. A music video for the song was actually released this month featuring the newly wed Justin and Hailey (see below).

Grateful!

My bride is 🔥

