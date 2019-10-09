Mr. Griffin: Be Still And Listen To God [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF’s had it on his heart to visit Albuquerque, New Mexico lately. Random, but he’s following what he felt he was called to do. He’s unsure of what he’s going to see or who he’s going to run in to, but he’s grateful for what he’s about to experience.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: