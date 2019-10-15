CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Gospel Great Bobby Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Bobby Jones

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

A big honor for Dr. Bobby Jones. The Gospel Legend’s college honored him Sunday with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his 40 plus years of contributions to the gospel music industry.

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Jones is a Tennessee State University alum and is considered the father of gospel television.

Kirk Franklin was on hand for the ceremony. The special recognition was a part of TSU’s annual Gospel Explosion in Kean Hall.

The event kicked off TSU’s 2019 homecoming week.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Source: WKRN

Gospel Great Bobby Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Bobby Jones

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close