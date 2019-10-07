CLOSE
The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far: Watch Karen Clark Sheard Sing With Her Grandson

You’ve heard the old saying that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” right? Gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard posted a video backing that old saying.

Karen shared with her Instagram followers a video of her playing the piano and singing “Friend in Me” by The Walls Group along with her grandson.  The caption read, “Stirring up the gift! Singing 🎤 with my grandson Jacob.“ And little Jacob has got some pipes on him!

We may have another gospel artist coming from the family! What do you think?

