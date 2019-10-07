The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far: Watch Karen Clark Sheard Sing With Her Grandson

You’ve heard the old saying that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” right? Gospel singer Karen Clark Sheard posted a video backing that old saying.

Karen shared with her Instagram followers a video of her playing the piano and singing “Friend in Me” by The Walls Group along with her grandson. The caption read, “Stirring up the gift! Singing with my grandson Jacob.“ And little Jacob has got some pipes on him!

We may have another gospel artist coming from the family! What do you think?

