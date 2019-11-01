Pastor Tony Evans Reveals Chemo No Longer Option For Wife; Says They Are Waiting On Their ‘Miracle’

Pastor Tony Evans is hoping for a “supernatural” intervention.

Back in April, Pastor Evans, who leads The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas revealed that his wife’s cancer had returned.

Sadly, Mrs. Evans battle with the disease is not going well and chemotherapy is no longer an option for treatment. According to the Christian Post, Dr. Evans wrote a letter to his friends in the ministry revealing the bad news and asking for their support.

He shared, “Even though chemotherapy and radiation are no longer options, we still have total confidence in God’s ability to supernaturally intervene and do what man is unable to do.”

You can read the full letter, which was also posted to his Instagram, below:

We are praying for the Evans’ family.