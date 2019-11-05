CLOSE
Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes Over Chicken Sandwich

UPDATE 11/4/19 10:30 PM EST:

Police revealed additional details Monday surrounding the fatal stabbing of a man inside of an Oxon Hill, MD Popeyes.

A call came in about the fight over the chicken sandwich around 7 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and a motive.

