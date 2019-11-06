John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

John Witherspoon‘s life was celebrated with a “bang.”

Witherspoon’s celebrity friends poured into the Los Angeles memorial service on November 5 to honor the comedy legend.

Yahoo! reports David Letterman provided the opening remarks; while others like Ice Cube, Cedric The Entertainer, Bill Bellamy, George Wallace, and Shawn Wayans also shared remarks about their friend.

There was no shortage of comedians in attendance tipping their hat to the often unsung comedy king including Chris Tucker, D.L. Hughley, and Kym Whitley to name a few.

Other guests in attendance included Rep. Maxine Waters, Robert Townsend and Aaron McGruder.

See videos and images from the memorial service below.

JOHN WITHERSPOON’S FUNERAL🌴🎬🌹The “Friday” crew was present to honor John Witherspoon at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills. #JohnWitherspoon #TheCUTChronicles (©2019 https://t.co/YKYHUdPZK0) pic.twitter.com/dPad7iqJtT — Dr. Eric J. Chambers (@EricJChambers) November 6, 2019

