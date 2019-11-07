Inspiring! LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Students At His School

The foundation is currently working on the project with Graduate Hotels, which operates boutique hotels in college towns around the United States. Graduate is going to renovate the historic Westmont apartment building, located approximately five blocks from the school in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood to donate the apartments to the school.

“The I Promise Village by Graduate Hotels will be a monumental next step for us and LeBron and his Foundation’s commitment to the future of the students and their families,” said Graduate Hotels founder and CEO Ben Weprin in a statement. “It’s humbling to see the change they are affecting on a daily basis and we’re honored to be a part of the journey.”

The building currently has 22 units and the foundation said renovations will start immediately, since it’s scheduled to be operational in July when the next school year begins.