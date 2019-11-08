Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At First Colonoscopy Experience [WATCH]

Will Smith is giving everyone a look into a very private part of his life.

Smith takes his vlog into a very intimate space as he consults his doctor about having his first colonoscopy at the tender age of 50.

All jokes aside, please get your colon checked out when you reach the appropriate age. Cancer is taking us out way too early.

