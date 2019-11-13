CLOSE
music , Spirit
10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Posted November 13, 2019

Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here’s a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood…

1. Todd Galberth – “For My Good”

2. Deitrick Haddon – “Open Door Season”

3. Nashville Life Music – “My God” (Feat. Mr. Talkbox)

4. Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr. – “Jesus” (feat. Vernon Byrd)

5. Lisa Knowles – “Great Big God”

6. Anthony Brown & group therAPy – “Blessings on Blessings”

7. Isaiah Templeton – “Everything Will Be Alright”

8. Travis Greene – “Won’t Let Go”

9. The Walls Group – “Friend In Me”

10. JJ Hairston – “Miracle Worker” (feat. Rich Tolbert Jr.)

