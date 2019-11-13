10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here’s a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood…
1. Todd Galberth – “For My Good”
2. Deitrick Haddon – “Open Door Season”
3. Nashville Life Music – “My God” (Feat. Mr. Talkbox)
4. Bishop Paul S. Morton Sr. – “Jesus” (feat. Vernon Byrd)
5. Lisa Knowles – “Great Big God”
6. Anthony Brown & group therAPy – “Blessings on Blessings”
7. Isaiah Templeton – “Everything Will Be Alright”
8. Travis Greene – “Won’t Let Go”
9. The Walls Group – “Friend In Me”
10. JJ Hairston – “Miracle Worker” (feat. Rich Tolbert Jr.)