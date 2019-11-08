Letitia Wright Calls Out Media Publications That Remove Her God References

Actress Letitia Wright has not been shy about expressing her religious beliefs.

The Black Panther star has openly discussed her faith in various interviews and is consistent in acknowledging God in her acceptance speeches.

Despite, it appears that some publications have not respected the starlet’s point of view because she recently went on Twitter to gracefully bash media publications who have removed her references to God in their published work.

She wrote, “It’s super cute when journalists/interviewers for magazines leave out the massive part where I give God the glory for the success/ achievements in my life. Haha I still love you and God will still be praised.”

Wright did not specify which publications are responsible for doing this but we’re proud of her for standing up for herself and her beliefs.

Keep spreading the word, Letitia!

