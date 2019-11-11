Love Talking: Don’t Ignore Your Emotions

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It can be easy to put aside our own feelings to placate others. But, doing that too often can lead to real consequences. In today’s Love Talking, Erica Campbell shares how to empower yourself to share your feelings to live a healthier and much more fulfilled life.

Press play above the for the full message.

