Kym Talk: Some People Want You Blessed—Just Not Bigger

Folks celebrate your launch but criticize your growth, wanting to keep you small.

Manage expectations, know your worth, and plan for expansion, not just survival.

Increase and growth are not betrayal, but God's design for healthy, thriving lives.

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They Love Your Story—Until It Succeeds

Filling in for Erica Campbell, Kym Lee used her Kym Talk segment to expose a subtle truth: some people want you blessed, but not bigger. She said many will clap for your dream at the beginning, then side‑eye you when it actually expands. Folks celebrate your launch and later criticize your growth. They tell you “go higher,” then complain when they “need binoculars just to see you.”

The Lizzo Go‑Go Controversy And Fear Of Expansion

Kym pointed to the recent backlash over Lizzo’s upcoming Go‑Go cover with DMV band UCB. She has watched the blogs and noticed that most critics are not saying the song sounds bad. Instead, they accuse the collaboration of watering down the culture, selling out and doing the DMV a disservice. Kym believes the deeper issue is not preservation but limitation. Some people simply do not want the sound—or the artists—to expand beyond the local scene.

She linked that mindset to everyday life:

They do not want your food truck to become a franchise.

They do not want your church to outgrow the storefront.

They do not want local artists to leave the small stage.

Know Your Worth And Plan For Bigger

Because of that reality, Kym urged listeners to manage their expectations of people and anchor their confidence in God and themselves. You must know your worth, know it is your time and walk in it even when others feel uncomfortable. She shared a recent meeting with an investor who opened by asking, “What’s your exit strategy?” He wanted to know how she planned to eventually sell her company to someone bigger, not just how to survive the present. That question proved to her that serious builders think beyond now and plan for scale, and believers should, too.

God Is A God Of Multiplication, Not Stagnation

Kym reminded listeners that healthy things grow: trees, families, influence, businesses and ministries. Biblically, God’s first instruction in Genesis 1:28 was “be fruitful and multiply,” not stay small and safe. She said we serve a God of multiplication, so increase should not feel like a dirty word. Stagnant things die, like standing water that becomes moldy and infested. Expansion is not betrayal; it is growth and the arrival of something good and new.

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Grow From Seed To Tree Anyway

Kym closed by praying that the Lord would increase listeners “more and more, you and your children.” She urged them not to let others keep them as a low bush when God designed them to become a full tree. Do not obsess over haters or those who only liked you small; you are bigger than that. She celebrated Lizzo and UCB’s move toward a national and global stage and said it is long past time for the DMV to shine that way, too.