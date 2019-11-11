Faith Walk: Jealously Hurts Us More Than Anyone Else [Video]

Syndicated
| 11.11.19
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Recently, The Campbells attended one of Kanye West’s Sunday Service events. Erica recalls receiving backlash for being there. Instead of questioning Kanye’s motives, Erica wants us to embrace the message he’s trying to send. Erica Campbell explains how jealousy can block our own blessings in today’s Faith Walking.

Press play above for the full message!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

faith walking , Kanye West

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close