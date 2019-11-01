Christmas is one of the most popular holidays in America and the “Christmas Tree “is iconic to American family households. But, what does the Bible say about having a Christmas tree up for the holidays? Is it a sin to put up a Christmas Tree?

There are about 54 bible verses that could be interrupted as having to do with Christmas trees. One of the more popular verses that speak about the Christmas tree is Jeremiah 10:1-25:

Jeremiah 10:1-25 says:

Hear the word that the Lord speaks to you, O house of Israel. Thus says the Lord: “Learn not the way of the nations, nor be dismayed at the signs of the heavens because the nations are dismayed at them, for the customs of the peoples are vanity. A tree from the forest is cut down and worked with an axe by the hands of a craftsman. They decorate it with silver and gold; they fasten it with hammer and nails so that it cannot move. Their idols are like scarecrows in a cucumber field, and they cannot speak; they have to be carried, for they cannot walk. Do not be afraid of them, for they cannot do evil, neither is it in them to do good.” …

This verse doesn’t necessarily apply to christmas trees, but it does refer to the customs of the heathen who cut down trees, shaped the wood into idols. Some say this means you shouldn’t put up a tree, others believe this just means the most important thing is keeping Christ at the center of our worship.

Leviticus 23:40 says:

And you shall take on the first day the fruit of splendid trees, branches of palm trees and boughs of leafy trees and willows of the brook, and you shall rejoice before the Lord your God seven days.

Some believe this verse means the tree is a celebratory symbol based on the worship of God. It doesn’t necessarily apply to christmas trees, but it’s an interesting verse because of the palm tree and leafy tree reference.

Deuteronomy 16:21 says:

Thou shalt not plant thee a grove of any trees near unto the altar of the LORD thy God, which thou shalt make thee.

Although this verse doesn’t speak directly to christmas trees, it does make a point to mention trees near the altar of the lord. Some believe this means trees shouldn’t represent the birth of Jesus, but others believe this verse doesn’t have anything to do with Christmas.

All in all, whether you put up a Christmas tree or not, the worship should always be about the Lord and nothing else. If that is your driving force, whether or not you put up a tree is solely up to you.

Do you think it’s a sin to put up a Christmas tree?

