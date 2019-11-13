CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Top 10 Cities Where The Most Generous Practicing Christians Live

A new study by Barna Group has identified the top 10 cities in America where Christians are most generous. 

Stay Informed! Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tracking cultural trends as it related to values, beliefs, attitudes and behaviors over the past 35 years, Barna Group found that three cities in Idaho (Poatello, Idaho Falls and Jackson) topped the list with an average giving of $17,977 to nonprofits and $15,601 to churches, yearly. 

The study looked at nonprofit and church giving. 

For non profit giving:

  1. Pocatello / Idaho Falls /Jackson, ID: $17,977
  2. Las Vegas, NV: $10,410
  3. Victoria, TX: $10,375
  4. Ottumwa, Kirksville, IA: $10,000
  5. Jonesboro, AR: $7,999
  6. Twin Falls, ID: $7,636
  7. North Platte, NE: $6,764
  8. Lake Charles, LA: $6,200
  9. Salisbury, MD: $6,125
  10. Wheeling / Steubenville, WV: $5,735

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For church giving:

  1. Pocatello / Idaho Falls / Jackson, ID: $15,601
  2. Ottumwa / Kirksville, IA: $9,600
  3. Victoria, TX: $8,984
  4. Jonesboro, AR: $7,999
  5. Las Vegas, NV: $5,379
  6. North Platte, NE: $5,235
  7. Scottsbluff / Cheyenne, NE: $5,000
  8. Wheeling / Steubenville, WV: $4,663
  9. Selma / Montgomery, AL: $4,544
  10. Nashville, TN: $4,433

See where your city falls on the list here.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

christians , giving

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close