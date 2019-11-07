Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Compromises’ With Kanye During His ‘Beautiful Journey’ In Christianity

Kim Kardashian West is figuring out her new life with her newly devout husband, Kanye West.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In an interview on “The Real”, the TV personality revealed that she now takes her husband’s opinion into consideration when dressing since he now believes sometimes her clothing is “too sexy.”

She explained, “He is my husband so I obviously want to honor him and what he’s feeling.”

Kanye’s more “strict” views have also extended to their children. West has now implemented new rules for his kids regarding what imagery they can watch and what they can have in their bedrooms; including North, who can’t have make-up in her room anymore.

Watch the full clip below to hear more about how Kanye’s faith has impacted their lifestyle.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!